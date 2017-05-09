Søgeord

    DRL-løsninger

      Philips bilbelysning, det ultimative valg til vejen forude

      • Innovativ inden for lys til biler siden 1914
      • Opfinder af Xenon HID-lyskilder
      • Store bilproducenters første valg
      LED DayLight 9

      LED Daylight

      LED DayLightGuide

      Kraftfuld LUXEON® LED
      Nyt optisk design med 9 LED-punkter
      Montering i flere vinkler giver bred lyseffekt
      Smart clip-on-system
      Kompatibel med hybridbiler, elektriske biler og start og stop-biler
      Kan monteres lovpligtigt på kofangere i en vinkel på op til +/- 40°
      Modstandsdygtig over for vand og småsten
      Aluminiumskabinet i høj kvalitet (bedre)
      Homologeret teknologi
      Ny generation af kraftfuld LUXEON® LED
      Ultrabred stråle
      Forbliver tændt dag og nat (dæmpet)
      Enkelt klik-installation
      Modstandsdygtig over for vand og småsten

       

       

      Modstandsdygtig over for vand og småsten


       

      Aluminiumskabinet i høj kvalitet (bedre)               
      Homologeret teknologi
      Find den rette pære til din bil

       

       

      Gå til vælgerværktøjet

       

      Få mere at vide

      Support til køretøjer

      Support til køretøjer

      Har du brug for en ny Philips-lyskilde til din bil?
      Salgssteder

      Salgssteder

      Køb Philips Automotive-produkter online eller i en butik nær dig
      Artikler om biler

      Artikler om biler

      Få mere at vide om vores Philips lyskildeteknologi og løsninger til biler samt om innovation i vores artikler

