ProdukterSupport

Betal senere med Klarna

Registrer dig og få 75kr. rabat

Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK

30 dages fortrydelsesret

Alle serier

  • Foto af alternativt produkt
  • Foto af produkt i brug
  • Primært billede
  • Foto af alternativt produkt
  • Foto af produkt i brug
  • Primært billede

Udgået

HD-videokamera

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Anmeldelser

Fang og del store øjeblikke – det er nemt

Det er ingen sag at optage videoer og tage billeder i Full HD med ESee camcorder CAM300. Med dets 3" touchscreen kan du betjene det intuitivt, og med funktionerne omgående redigering og hurtigt indtryk kan du straks vise det til andre enten på TV eller online.

Se alle fordele

Med touchscreen-betjening

Fang og del store øjeblikke – det er nemt

Lille og slankt design, der passer nemt i lommen

Integreret USB-stik giver problemfri tilslutning til din PC/Mac

Integreret USB-stik giver problemfri tilslutning til din PC/Mac

Med ekstra lang batterilevetid kan du optage mere

Få support til dette produkt

Find ofte stillede spørgsmål, brugervejledninger, sikkerhedsoplysninger og tip

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.2

ud af 5

5

Anmeldelser

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekræftet køber

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekræftet køber

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder

Tilmeld dig Philips' nyhedsbrev for at få eksklusive tilbud

  • Registrer dig og få 75kr. rabat
  • Tidlig adgang til udsalg.
  • Tips om sund livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspiration.

Jeg ønsker at modtage marketingmateriale – baseret på mine præferencer og min adfærd – om Philips' produkter, tjenester, begivenheder og tilbud. Jeg kan til enhver tid nemt afmelde meddelelserne igen!

  • Registrer dig og få 75kr. rabat
  • Tidlig adgang til udsalg.
  • Tips om sund livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspiration.