Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
CAM295BL/00
Fang og del store øjeblikke – det er nemt
Det er ingen sag at optage videoer og tage billeder i Full HD med ESee camcorder CAM300. Med dets 3" touchscreen kan du betjene det intuitivt, og med funktionerne omgående redigering og hurtigt indtryk kan du straks vise det til andre enten på TV eller online.
4.2
ud af 5
5
Anmeldelser
Nikki525
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Bekræftet køber
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Bronwyn
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Kallikrates
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Bekræftet køber
Easy and pocketable
I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for CAM295BL HD camcorder