Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
SCF612/10
Opbevaring
Nemt at mærke kopper, så du har styr på datoer og indhold
Beholderne til opbevaring af modermælk er kompatible med alle Philips Avent-brystpumper og -sutter.
Philips Avent-bægrene kan opbevares i køleskabet eller fryseren og tåler opvaskemaskine
3.7
ud af 5
48
Anmeldelser
Angelcakes25
22/01/2014
United Kingdom
excellent
Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
lindylumps
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
BADDESIGNERSSUCK
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
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