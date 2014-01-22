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  • Philips Avent-opbevaringssystem for nem opbevaring
  • Philips Avent-opbevaringssystem for nem opbevaring
  • Philips Avent-opbevaringssystem for nem opbevaring
  • Philips Avent-opbevaringssystem for nem opbevaring
  • Philips Avent-opbevaringssystem for nem opbevaring
  • Philips Avent-opbevaringssystem for nem opbevaring

Udgået

Philips Avent VIAAvent-beholdere til modermælk

SCF612/10

3.7
| (48) Anmeldelser
Philips Avent-opbevaringssystem for nem opbevaring
Philips Avent-opbevaringssystemet er et alsidigt, pladsbesparende opbevaringssystem, der er designet til at vokse med dit barn. Brug den samme kop til opbevaring af modermælk og babymad til dit barn. Systemet passer til alle Philips Avent-brystpumper og sutter.
Se alle fordele
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Mærke anbefalet af mødre verden over1

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Bæger til opbevaring af mælk

Philips Avent-opbevaringssystem for nem opbevaring

  • Opbevaring

Nem at organisere

Nem at organisere

Nemt at mærke kopper, så du har styr på datoer og indhold

Passer til alle Philips Avent-brystpumper og -sutter

Beholderne til opbevaring af modermælk er kompatible med alle Philips Avent-brystpumper og -sutter.

Til brug i køleskab/fryser

Philips Avent-bægrene kan opbevares i køleskabet eller fryseren og tåler opvaskemaskine

Tekniske specifikationer

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

3.7

ud af 5

48

Anmeldelser

22/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent

Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

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Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Baseret på en global online tilfredshedsundersøgelse gennemført i 2023 blandt 10.109 brugere af mærker og produkter inden for mor- og babypleje. 